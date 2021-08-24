Palladium Partners LLC Sells 610 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.