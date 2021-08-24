Palladium Partners LLC Invests $220,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.4% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE MKC opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

