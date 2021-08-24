Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

PTMC opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.