Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock traded up $2.88 on Monday, hitting $185.72. 166,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,292. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $122.45 and a twelve month high of $190.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.12.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

