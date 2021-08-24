Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.37.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $75.39. 51,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,423,720. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

