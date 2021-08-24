Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1,621.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,343,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $332.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $334.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

