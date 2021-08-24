Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $1.75 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,974 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.66. 7,324,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,806,535. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $322.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

