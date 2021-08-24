Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $454.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $460.62. The company has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

