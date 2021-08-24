Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$25.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.55.

TSE OR opened at C$15.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 195.13. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.39 and a 52 week high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 256.41%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

