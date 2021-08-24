Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 620,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 101,599 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $43,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,133 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,271 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,079,000 after acquiring an additional 145,710 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 65.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 929,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000,000 after acquiring an additional 367,724 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 49.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,834,000 after acquiring an additional 276,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,778,000 after acquiring an additional 91,576 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

ORA opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.