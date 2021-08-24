Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Raised by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.49. The company has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

