Opus (OPT) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 32.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Opus has a market cap of $309,488.39 and $114.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opus has traded up 88.9% against the US dollar. One Opus coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00057374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00015490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00050375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.19 or 0.00811272 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002016 BTC.

About Opus

Opus is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

