OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.36). OptiNose posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,501. The stock has a market cap of $147.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 108,681 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 48.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 400,600 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 748.6% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 979,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

