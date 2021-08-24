Oppenheimer Weighs in on BioLineRx Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for BioLineRx in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BioLineRx stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.11. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BioLineRx by 89.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 238,133 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioLineRx by 115.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

