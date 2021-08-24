Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $552.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $511.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $553.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.67.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

