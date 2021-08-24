Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,427 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 8,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $362.92 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.32.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

