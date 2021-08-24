Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Corning by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after buying an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Corning by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,457 shares of company stock worth $6,899,810 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

