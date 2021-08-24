Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.99 Million Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY opened at $106.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.60. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $74.42 and a one year high of $112.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.