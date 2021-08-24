Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 71,077 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,767,000 after buying an additional 69,210 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $29,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,876,000 after buying an additional 53,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 147,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,632,000 after buying an additional 52,366 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed stock opened at $466.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $472.49. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,596 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

