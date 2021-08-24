Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,016 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after buying an additional 2,078,774 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,026,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,196,000 after buying an additional 328,431 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 775,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after buying an additional 187,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9,359.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 104,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 103,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25.

