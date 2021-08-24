Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 940 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,187 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $56,309,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $37,432,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,582 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,374. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $210.63 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $218.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

