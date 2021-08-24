Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,007 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

