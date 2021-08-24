Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.78 Million Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of DXC Technology worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,414 shares of company stock valued at $764,413 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

