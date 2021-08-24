Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.30 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

