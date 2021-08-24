Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 62,104 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,104 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,775,000 after buying an additional 10,098,979 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,063,000 after buying an additional 843,710 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,436,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,278,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after buying an additional 179,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,703,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE:TAK opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.