Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 760.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,663 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in VICI Properties by 187.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063,460 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VICI Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

