Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,876 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after buying an additional 306,210 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 941,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 246,129 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

