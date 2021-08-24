OpenDAO 1-Day Volume Tops $4.37 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00057612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00015815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.74 or 0.00824693 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002073 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

