Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. B. Riley currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $58.00.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.20. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $166,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $333,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 401,987 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,267. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ontrak by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ontrak by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

