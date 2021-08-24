OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Michael J. Mcconnell Buys 5,000 Shares

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OSPN opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $759.59 million, a P/E ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in OneSpan by 809.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OneSpan by 8,391.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

