OMG Network Price Reaches $6.43 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for $6.43 or 0.00013367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $902.38 million and $553.69 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.03 or 0.00467508 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001085 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000788 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

