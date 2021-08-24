Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.23.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

