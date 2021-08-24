Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 261,373 shares.The stock last traded at $30.01 and had previously closed at $30.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLK shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,165,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after acquiring an additional 478,834 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,961,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,357,000 after acquiring an additional 144,456 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 571.7% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 177,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 751,988 shares during the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.