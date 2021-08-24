Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,738 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $44,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.4% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $431,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $284.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.59. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $286.93.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

