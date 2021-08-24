OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Shares of OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) rose 12.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 316,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 484,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10.

OI S A/S Company Profile (NYSE:OIBR.C)

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

