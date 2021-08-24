Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.43. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUP. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 53.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth $693,000. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.