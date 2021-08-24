Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.17.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $796.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.10. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 48.7% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 485,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 159,195 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

