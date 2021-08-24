Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Shares Up 10.8%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF)’s stock price rose 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.45. 179,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 190,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $183.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

