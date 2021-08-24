Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $94.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OAS. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $83.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.65. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. Analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

