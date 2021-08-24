Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.32

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 9636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,704,344.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.