Nwam LLC Raises Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,782 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. 179,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $54.96.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

