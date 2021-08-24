Nwam LLC Purchases 1,856 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,647. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.70.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

