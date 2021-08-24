Nwam LLC Purchases 109,971 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Nwam LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,971 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $2,232,000. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $7,032,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 164,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.83. 401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.98. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

