Nwam LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 158.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,026 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,446.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.17. The stock had a trading volume of 38,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,110. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.