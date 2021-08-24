Nwam LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.9% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

VYM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.45. 24,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,984. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.40.

