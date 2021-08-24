Nwam LLC Acquires 9,950 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nwam LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after buying an additional 1,920,980 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.58. 895,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,765,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

