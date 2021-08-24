NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Raised by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. NVR accounts for about 2.2% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.26% of NVR worth $589,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 20.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $30.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5,130.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,823. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5,031.27. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,823.31 and a 12-month high of $5,332.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $42.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

