Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$99.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutrien to C$91.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.79.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$76.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$47.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$75.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 85.17%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

