Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.92.

NYSE NUE opened at $119.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 58.6% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Nucor by 1.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 141,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

