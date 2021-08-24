Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUS opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

NUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,505 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

